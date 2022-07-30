Home Galleries Nation

IN PICS | Cadets present spectacular passing out military parade at Officers Training Academy

Published: 30th July 2022 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 07:42 PM  

A total of 125 Gentlemen Cadets and 41 Women Cadets were commissioned in various Arms and Services of Indian Army at an impressive passing out parade held at Officers Training Academy(OTA), at Tambaram, Chennai on July 30, 2022.
A total of 125 Gentlemen Cadets and 41 Women Cadets were commissioned in various Arms and Services of the Indian Army at an impressive passing out parade held at Officers Training Academy(OTA), at Tambaram, Chennai on July 30, 2022. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
1 / 12
Four Gentlemen cadets and 26 Women Cadets from foreign countries also successfully completed their training.
Four Gentlemen cadets and 26 Women Cadets from foreign countries also successfully completed their training. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
2 / 12
It was a proud moment for the officer cadets and their parents watching the young cadets pass out with flying colours.
It was a proud moment for the officer cadets and their parents to watch the young cadets pass out with flying colours. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
3 / 12
A combined display was organised at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) on Friday, a day ahead of the passing out parade.
A combined display was organised at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) on Friday, a day ahead of the passing out parade. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
4 / 12
The display commenced with the Equestrian Display through which horse riding skills and manoeuvres like tent pegging, Kalaripayattu and show jumping.
The presentation commenced with the Equestrian Display through which horse riding skills and manoeuvres like tent pegging, Kalaripayattu and show jumping were showcased. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
5 / 12
A spectacular military parade on the revered Parameshwaran Drill Square at OTA marked the commissioning of the SSC-113, SSC(W)- 27 and other courses.
A spectacular military parade on the revered Parameshwaran Drill Square at OTA marked the commissioning of the SSC-113, SSC(W)- 27 and other courses. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
6 / 12
The Instructors and Administrative Staff of Academy, who over the last 11 months of integrated training have seen the transformation of these proud men and women into the cadets they are today.
The Instructors and Administrative Staff of the Academy, over the last 11 months of integrated training have seen the transformation of these proud men and women into the cadets they are today. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
7 / 12
The stunning drill of Official Cadets marching to enthralling martial tunes left the audience spellbound.
The stunning drill of Official Cadets marching to enthralling martial tunes left the audience spellbound. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
8 / 12
The parade was reviewed by Major General Abdulla Shamaal, Chief of Defence Forces, Maldieves National Defence Forces, who also presented the Sword of Honour to the best all round cadet and meritorious medals to the toppers.
The parade was reviewed by Major General Abdulla Shamaal, Chief of Defence Forces, Maldives National Defence Forces. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
9 / 12
The reviewing officer complimented the officer cadets and Staff of the OTA on the excellent all round standards achieved.
The reviewing officer complimented the officer cadets and Staff of the OTA on the excellent all-around standards achieved. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
10 / 12
The parade was followed by pipping ceremony in which the newly commissioned officers, wearing the shining star on their shoulders, swore allegiance to the country and the Constitution of India, committing to 'Serve with Honour' their country.
The parade was followed by pipping ceremony in which the newly commissioned officers, wearing the shining star on their shoulders, swore allegiance to the country and the Constitution of India. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
11 / 12
The cadets of Officers Training Academy in Chennai celebrate their happy moments after the passing out parade
The cadets of Officers Training Academy in Chennai celebrate their happy moments after the passing out parade. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
12 / 12
