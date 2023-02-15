Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Security forces pay tribute to Pulwama martyrs on 4th anniversary of terror attack

Published: 15th February 2023 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 07:20 PM  

Forty soldiers had made the supreme sacrifice after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into the CRPF convoy, on February 14, 2019. Indian army, CRPF and other security forces pay floral tributes to the martyrs. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
CRPF ADG Daljit Singh Chawdhary pays tribute to victims of the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in the Pulwama district, at a memorial in Lethpora. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
A wreath-laying ceremony was held at Lethpora, Pulwama to remember the slain CRPF men. Top security officials offered floral tributes to the slain security men. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Officials said security agencies are denying space to militants to carry out big attacks in Kashmir. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
They also said that the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfit, which was responsible for February 14, 2019 Pulwama attack, has been decimated. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
A Jaish suicide bomber Aadil Dar rammed his explosive-laden vehicle with a CRPF convoy at Lethpora, Pulwama on February 14, 2019, killing 40 CRPF men. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
The IG CRPF said intelligence agencies are working round the clock and whatever new militant modules evolve, it is being destroyed. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said 19 militants were involved in the Pulwama attack and NIA had filed a chargesheet against them. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Of the 19 militants, eight were killed in encounters, seven were arrested while four militants including three Pakistanis Azhar Masood, Rouf Masood and Alvi and a local Ashiq Nengroo are hiding in Pakistan, he said. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
15 Corps commander Lt General ADS Aujla ADGP Police Vijay Kumar and other armed forces personnel paid tribute to victims at a memorial in Lethpora. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
