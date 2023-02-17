IN PHOTOS | Aero India 2023: Asia's biggest airshow forges major defence agreements

Visitors take a look at the aircraft on display at the 14th edition of Aero India. Of the many stalls at Aero India 2023, the most sought-after are the ones set up by the wives of India Air Force and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) personnel. From handmade candles, colourful bottles and spices to getting items from various small-scale industries to support the ‘Make In India’ concept, they have spent the last few days at Aero India selling several products to support the forces. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

