IN PHOTOS | Aero India 2023: Asia's biggest airshow forges major defence agreements

Published: 17th February 2023 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 06:11 PM  

The 14th edition of the biennial Aero India 2023 which was held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, concluded on February 17. The event witnessed the forging of several major agreements and an overwhelming response with over 6.5 lakh visitors. In the image, the Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Suryakiran, which was formed in 1996 and is a part of the 52nd Squadron, is flying in a formation during the event. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
On an average, the team performs over 30 shows a year and flies three sorties a day during the training season and two a day whilst on aerobatics display. The nine aircraft take off in groups of three and join up in close formation, maneuvering between speeds of 150 to 650 km/h with their wing tips less than 5 metres apart.
Air Force's aerobatic team Sarang fly in a formation during the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. It is the helicopter air display team of the Indian Air Force that flies four modified HAL Dhruv helicopters, also known as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). The team was formed in October 2003. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Air Force's fighter aircraft Tejas performs aerobatic manoeuvres on the fourth day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru
Aircraft photo of XH0823 - Hindustan LCH Prachand - Indian Air Force / HAL - Hindustan Aeronautics. The five-day event became a platform for the forging of major agreements. The ‘Bandhan’ event witnessed 266 partnerships, including 201 MoUs, 53 major announcements, nine product launches and three Transfers of Technology, worth around Rs 80,000 crore.
The ATC team in action at Aero India. Squadron Leader Angel Datta, one of the senior-most squadron leaders on the team of 12 at the ATC, told TNIE that it's been a good feeling commanding the team, but it's also been a stressful few day. "The team has to ensure that nothing goes wrong during startup, takeoff and landing. We must remain focused at all times, it's not a job where we can get distracted for even a second," she said. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Aircraft photo of XH0823 - Hindustan LCH Prachand - Indian Air Force / HAL - Hindustan Aeronautics. The five-day event became a platform for the forging of major agreements. The ‘Bandhan’ event witnessed 266 partnerships, including 201 MoUs, 53 major announcements, nine product launches and three Transfers of Technology, worth around Rs 80,000 crore.
Stating that Aero India, in which around 800 defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian firms took part, showcased to the world the ‘New Defence Sector’ of ‘New India’, Singh expressed satisfaction that the event paved a new way to strengthen the Indian defence industry and termed it as the beginning of a new era of ‘Aatmanirbharta’.
US Air Force fighter aircraft F-35 takes off on the fourth day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. This will be the first time that this all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft — capable of carrying out air superiority and strike missions — will fly at an Indian airshow. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in conversation with Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari while Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande looks on at the ‘Indigenous Development of Futuristic Aerospace Technologies including Way Forward for Development of Indigenous Aero Engines’ seminar, organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Aeronautical Research and Development Board (AR&DB) at Aero India 2023 on February 14 (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a huge target of $5 billion in defence exports by 2025. He made it clear that India is open to partnerships with friendly countries like never before. To push the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ initiative, Modi encouraged Indian entrepreneurs to engage in defence production, besides calling upon the youth to carry out research in the sector.
Aero India 2023 showed a significant chunk of the country’s military aviation arsenal to an excited bunch of spectators. Though the day was hot, the mood was cheerful. All eyes were transfixed on the sky above Air Force Station Yelahanka to catch a glimpse of a metal bird or two cutting through the air.
A Light Combat Aircraft Tejas on display at Aero India 2023. HAL Chairman and Managing Director CB Ananthakrishnan said, “Atmanirbhar Bharat and the recent geopolitical situation has brought good tidings for the defence ecosystem of the country in general, and the HAL in particular. Our order book is very comfortable with orders of Rs 84,000 crore and our orders in the pipeline also stand at a very healthy figure of Rs 50,000 crore.' (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
Visitors take a look at the aircraft on display at the 14th edition of Aero India. Of the many stalls at Aero India 2023, the most sought-after are the ones set up by the wives of India Air Force and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) personnel. From handmade candles, colourful bottles and spices to getting items from various small-scale industries to support the ‘Make In India’ concept, they have spent the last few days at Aero India selling several products to support the forces. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
