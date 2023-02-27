Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Olive Ridley turtles arrive at Odisha's Rushikulya beach for mass nesting 

Published: 27th February 2023 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 08:58 PM  

The mass nesting of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya rookery in Ganjam district is likely to break the previous years’ records. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
1 / 10
Berhampur DFO Amlan Nayak said in the last three days, at least 4,65,357 turtles have laid eggs in the rookery. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
2 / 10
Since the mass nesting is expected to continue till the first week of March, it is likely that records of the previous years of the number of turtles visiting the rookery will be broken. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
3 / 10
Last year, over 5.50 lakh Olive Ridleys had nested at Rushikulya. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
4 / 10
“On day three of the arribada on Rushikulya coast this year, we have recorded over 4.65 lakh nests. On average, over 1.5 lakh nests were made by the turtles per day,” said the DFO. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
5 / 10
Meanwhile, the Zoological Survey of India has started tagging the turtles at the rookery. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
6 / 10
At least 55 turtles, which were tagged with metallic flippers in the last two years, have returned to Rushikulya to lay eggs this year. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
7 / 10
Tagging of Olive Ridleys helps scientists identify the migration path of the turtles and the places visited by them after congregation and nesting. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS).
8 / 10
Senior scientist Anil Mohapatra said at least 8,500 turtles have been tagged at Rushikulya and Gahirmatha marine sanctuary so far. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
9 / 10
Over 1.8 lakh Olive Ridleys turtles have been spotted laying eggs at Rushikulya beach in Odisha’s Ganjam district. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
10 / 10
