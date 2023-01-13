Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Kolam, colours, prayers: Pongal is back and with a bang!

Published: 13th January 2023 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 04:09 PM  

After two years since the pandemic, Tamil Nadu's most celebrated festival is back as natives gear up for this year's harvest. Check out some of the vibrant pictures from Pongal 2023!
TIRUNELVELI: Ahead of Pongal celebrations, colourful sand (Kolam powder) is kept for sale at Thoothukudi. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
COIMBATORE: Mountain knotgrass (koorai poo) flowers to adorn the doorways during Pongal festival which arrived at Sungam bypass, Coimbatore on Friday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
TIRUNELVELI: Ahead of Pongal celebration harvested pumpkins are kept for sale at Thoothukudi vegetable market. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TIRUNELVELI: Banana bunches on sale for Pongal celebration at Thoothukudi vegetable market. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
COIMBATORE: In view of Pongal holidays, throng at the railway station in Coimbatore on Friday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
TIRUCHY: Public purchasing clay pots for celebrating Pongal festival at Gandhi market in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
TIRUPATI: A father and son enjoy giving baths to oxen ahead of the Sankranthi festival in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
TIRUCHY: Collector M Pradeep Kumar along with his family members and Collectorate staff celebrating at the Collectorate complex in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
TIRUCHY: Collector M Pradeep Kumar along with his family members and Collectorate staff celebrating at the Collectorate complex in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Jallikattu_EPS123
Bull tamers try to tame a bull during Jallikattuat Suriyur near Tiruchy. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Jallikattu_EPS12444
Bull tamers try to tame a bull during Jallikattu at Palamedu near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)
TAGS
Jallikattu Pongal harvest Pongal celebrations Pongal festival Pongal photos kolam Pongal 2023 koorai poo Pongal holidays
