Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | T'is the season of jallikattu, cockfights in South India

Published: 16th January 2023 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 02:40 PM  

Pongal festival was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Sunday as the day heralded the birth of the auspicious Tamil month 'Thai'. Unfortunately, two persons, including a bull tamer, were killed in separate jallikattu events in the state. In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, two people lost their lives to knife injuries during separate cockfights in Kakinada and East Godavari districts during Sankranti celebrations. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)
1 / 12
facebook twitter pinterest
At least 75 persons including bull tamers and owners were injured during the Jallikattu--the bull taming sport-- held at Avaniyapuram in the district and another 34 sustained injuries at the event at Palamedu, which concluded Monday. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)
2 / 12
facebook twitter pinterest
A 26-year-old bull tamer while attempting to tame a bull during the Palamedu Jallikattu was gored in the arena on Monday. Aravindhraj was in the lead among the bull tamers. He was in the third position by taming nine bulls by the end of the 4th round. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)
3 / 12
facebook twitter pinterest
The youngster was gored in the arena during the 5th round and was rushed to Madurai GRH for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)
4 / 12
facebook twitter pinterest
26-year-old bull tamer Aravindharaj. His name figured in the list of tamers who embraced the maximum number of bulls from among nearly 860 bulls that were released from the Vadivasal (entry point) into the arena. He wanted to return home with the coveted Chief Minister's prize--a car but fate had other plans.
5 / 12
facebook twitter pinterest
A total of 9,699 bulls and 5,399 tamers have registered online for participating in the jallikattu in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur in the Madurai district. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
6 / 12
facebook twitter pinterest
Bull tamers tame the bulls at the Jallikattu event in Suriyur near Tiruchy. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
7 / 12
facebook twitter pinterest
A bull and its handler jump over the fire during the Makara Sankranthi festival at Siddalingapura near Mysuru. (Photo | Udayashankar S, EPS)
8 / 12
facebook twitter pinterest
A man gives a bath to his cow at Marina Beach on Maattu Pongal, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
9 / 12
facebook twitter pinterest
A boy feeds cattle on the festival of Mattu Pongal in a Gaushala at T Nagar, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
10 / 12
facebook twitter pinterest
Two people lost their lives to knife injuries during separate cockfights in Kakinada and East Godavari districts on Sunday that were organised to mark the Sankranti celebrations. (Photo I Prasant Madugula, EPS)
11 / 12
facebook twitter pinterest
Despite the high court order banning cock fights, crores of rupees exchanged hands as cockfights were conducted across NTR, Krishna, Eluru, West Godavari, East Godavari, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and other districts across the State allegedly with the backing of political leaders. However, the quantum of the money exchanged is not known. (Photo | EPS)
12 / 12
facebook twitter pinterest
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Pongal cockfights Bull taming Sankranti Mattu Pongal Jallikattu photos
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp