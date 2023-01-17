IN PHOTOS | 'My birth is my fatal accident': Remembering Rohith Vemula on his death anniversary

At the time of his death, Vemula was a 26-year-old PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad. Vemula’s fellowship of Rs 25,000 was suspended for raising “issues under the banner of the Ambedkar Students Association.' He and the four students were removed from their hostel rooms, then they set up a tent on the campus and began a hunger strike. He later chose death by suicide. (IN PIC: Radhika Vemula holds her son's portrait during a Youth Congress protest in New Delhi on March 2, 2016 /Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

4 / 12