IN PHOTOS | Vinesh Phogat, other top women wrestlers protest, accuse WFI chief of sexual harassment

Published: 19th January 2023 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:47 PM  

Top wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar, Delhi against Wrestling Federation of India chief. The Wrestling Federation of India is headed by Brij Bushan Singh - a Lok Sabha MP from the country's ruling BJP, as the President. Vinesh Phogat had previously alleged that coaches who are favourites of the Wrestling Federation of India misbehave with women and harass them. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rio Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, world championship medallist Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha, Amit Dhankar and CWG medallist Sumit Malik were among 30 wrestlers who have assembled at the famous protest site. (Photo | Express)
Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat Wednesday alleged that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Singh has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for years. The 28-year-old, however, clarified that she never faced such exploitation but claimed that 'one victim' was present at the 'dharna' they began at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)
Vinesh, who has been at loggerheads with WFI since the Tokyo Olympic Games, also claimed that several coaches at the national camp in Lucknow have also exploited women wrestlers, adding there are a few women at the camp who approached the wrestlers at the behest of the WFI President. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Vinesh also claimed that she had received death threats at the behest of the WFI President from officials close to him because she dared to draw Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention to several issues plaguing Indian wrestling when she met him after the Tokyo Games. (Photo | Express)
The Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the sexual exploitation allegations against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, asking if this is the 'better environment' for sports that has been created by the government. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh have demanded the sacking of Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh, and an FIR against him, over allegations that he sexually exploited players. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Boxer Vijender Singh joins wrestlers' protest against the Wrestling Federation of India, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
The agitating wrestlers on Friday reached out to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), demanding the formation of an enquiry committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a day after threatening to lodge multiple FIRs against the WFI chief. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
The protesting wrestlers made it clear that they would not budge until the federation president is sacked. The IOA has called for an emergency executive council meeting to discuss the demand of the protesting wrestlers. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
