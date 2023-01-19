Home Galleries Nation

IN PICS | Kashmir snowfall: Breathtaking white-clad views from the valley 

Published: 19th January 2023 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 06:27 PM  

People in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir woke up to white-clad picturesque views, as the cold wave temperatures intensified over the valley. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir snow
Tourists visit a frozen waterfall at the Drung area of Tangmarg in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A local boy stands near a frozen waterfall at the Drung area of Tangmarg in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A tourist clicks a picture of a frozen waterfall at the Drung area of Tangmarg in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A man stands on a frozen pond at snow-covered Badrinath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Badrinath Dham in the backdrop of snow-covered mountains, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
The River Alaknanda flows through snow-covered mountains at Badrinath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
