IN PHOTOS | India celebrates 74th Republic Day in full patriotic fervour

Published: 26th January 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 06:52 PM  

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day on Thursday. President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 74th Republic Day, for the first time since assuming office last year, by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. (Photo | V Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Kartavya Path during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, as President Droupadi Murmu looks on, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 74th Republic Day 2023, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 74th Republic Day, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin seen with Governor RN Ravi and others for the official Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Jasbir Singh and Pakistani Rangers Wing Commander Aamir shakes hands on the occasion of 74th Republic Day at the Attari-Wagah border, about 35 km from Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
A military contingent from Egypt marches past during the 74th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
A scene from an R-Day march in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Little kids dressed as freedom fighters and other important figures from history during Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
A swimmer holds a Tri-colour while riding a boat at River Tapi to celebrate Republic day, in Surat. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and his wife Reshma Arif offer sweets to a child during the 74th Republic Day function at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren felicitates security personnel and their families during 74th Republic Day celebration, in Dumka district. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | V Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan salutes during the flag-hoist ceremony on Republic Day at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.
Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan who is also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry is seen at the flag hoist ceremony on Republic Day in Puducherry. (Photo | EPS)
A Heritage Special Service hauled by EIR-21, the world’s oldest working Steam Locomotive. was successfully operated from Chennai Egmore to Kodambakkam, on Republic Day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tirunelveli district collector Vishnu honours sanitary workers at the VOC ground in Palayamkottai at Tirunelveli, on Republic Day. (Photo | V Karthik Alagu, EPS)
Railway protection force personnel perform Bike stunts during the 74th Republic day celebrations at RSC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a flag hoist ceremony on Republic Day at his residence. (Photo | ANI)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a flag hoist ceremony on Republic Day. (Photo | ANI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a flag hoist ceremony on Republic Day at her new Delhi residence. (Photo | ANI)
Army personnel hold the National Flag at the snow-capped mountain of Duniwar on the 74th Republic Day, at Rafiabad, in Baramulla. (Photo | ANI)
Ministry of Tribal Affairs tableau, based on the theme 'Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs), a scheme to provide quality education to Scheduled Tribes (ST) students in remote tribal areas', passes through the Kartavya Path during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | ANI)
Ministry of Culture tableau on display during the 74th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao unfurls the national flag at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)
Schoolchildren celebrate Republic Day in Tirupati on Thursday. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
