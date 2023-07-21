Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Sea of humanity bids adieu to mass leader & former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

Published: 21st July 2023 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 12:10 AM  

Oommen Chandy, a mass leader who had touched the lives of multitudes, with an unwavering spirit and an irresistible smile, bid adieu. IN PIC: Mariamma Oommen silently mourns as the last rites of her husband Oommen Chandy take place at St. George Orthodox Church Puthuppally. The 79-year-old two-time former Congress Chief Minister Chandy passed away in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi consoles Mariamma, wife of former chief minister Oommen Chandy, during the funeral service at St George Orthodox Church, Puthuppally, in Kottayam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Actors Mammootty, Suresh Gopi and Ramesh Pisharody waiting to pay last respects to Oommen Chandy at Thirunakkara ground in Kottayam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Neither Puthuppally nor Kottayam had witnessed the kind of crowds that thronged to catch a final glimpse of their beloved leader. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Many of the grievers could not control their emotions and broke down. A few others collapsed while waiting their turn under the blazing sun. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
The mortal remains were taken from Thirunakkara to Chandy’s house in Puthuppally around 2.40 PM. It took nearly three and half hours for the procession to cover the 8km to Puthuppally. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
The first leg of the funeral service was held at Karottu Vallakalil, Chandy’s ancestral house in Puthuppally, at 6.45 PM. Then the body was taken to Chandy’s under-construction house, near Puthuppally junction. After the second service, the procession moved to St George Orthodox Church around 8.30 PM. The rush of people continued even at the church, delaying the final rites. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Last respects being paid to former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy at his under-construction house at Puthuppally in Kottayam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
The mortal remains of former chief minister Oommen Chandy are laid to rest at St George Orthodox Church at Puthuppally in Kottayam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Oommen Chandy
It's curtains down on the life and times of one of the most popular and unassuming leaders of the state — a man of the people, by the people and for the people. (Photo | EPS)
TAGS
Oommen Chandy Former Kerala Chief Minister Congress leader Oommen Chandy

Comments

