IN PHOTOS | Srinagar holds Muharram processions after three decades on the traditional route

Published: 27th July 2023 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 04:34 PM  

Shia Muslims participate in the 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar, on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi)
This is the first time since 1989 that authorities have allowed the 8th Muharram procession of the Shia community in Srinagar. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi)
The procession was allowed through the traditional Gurubazaar-Dalgate route. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi)
Despite the prohibition in 1989, youths from the community used to take out processions on 8th and 10th Muharram on these routes, which the police used to respond to with force. Also, there was no ban on processions in other parts of the city. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi)
Srinagar deputy commissioner Muhammad Aijaz Asad, while issuing a formal order, said that the participants must not indulge in any anti-national, anti-establishment speeches, sloganeering or propaganda, and resort to no activity that shall in any way affect the communal and sectarian harmony or hurt religious, ethnic, cultural and regional sentiments. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi)
Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir VK Bhiduri had said that as the procession was taking place on a weekday, the timing was restricted to 6 AM to 8 AM so that people do not face any inconvenience. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi)
