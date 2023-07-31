Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Violence in Manipur stirs nation; citizens hit streets, protest govt's inaction

Published: 31st July 2023 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 05:16 PM  

Ever since the incident of two Kuki-Zo women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a violent mob came to light along with scores of other crimes against women being reported, Manipur natives and other citizens across the country have taken to the streets demanding justice from the Union government. IN PIC: Women activists stage a torchlight protest in front of the Martyrs' Square Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s women's wing members hold candles and shout slogans during a demonstration against the violence in Manipur, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)
Members of the Mahila Congress cover their eyes with a black cloth to protest against the BJP government's inability to control the violence in Manipur, at Gandhi Square near Rajendra Maidan in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Activists perform at a music concert at Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, held to establish solidarity with Manipuris. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Students Federation of India (SFI) members at Madras University in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, protest with placards condemning the violence against women in Manipur. (Photo | Ravikumar, EPS)
Members of the Kuki-Zo Women's Forum protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, demanding a separate administration for the tribal population of Manipur living in its hill districts. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Students of Presidency College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, stage a demonstration against the violence in Manipur. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
The Kerala unit of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) takes out a protest march to the AG's office in Thiruvananthapuram, in protest against the Manipur violence. AIDWA national president PK Sreemathy, CPM leaders KK Shailaja and CS Sujatha, are also seen. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Members of Periyar Dravida Kazhagam staged a unique protest against the violence in Manipur by dressing up as 'wounded civilians', in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)
The Kerala Gazetted Officers' Association (KGOA) takes out a protest march to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, in protest against the violence in Manipur. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Members of various groups in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, rally for justice in solidarity with the victims of violence in Manipur. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
