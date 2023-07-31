IN PHOTOS | Violence in Manipur stirs nation; citizens hit streets, protest govt's inaction

Ever since the incident of two Kuki-Zo women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a violent mob came to light along with scores of other crimes against women being reported, Manipur natives and other citizens across the country have taken to the streets demanding justice from the Union government. IN PIC: Women activists stage a torchlight protest in front of the Martyrs' Square Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

