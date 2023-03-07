IN PHOTOS | Bura na maano, Holi hai: India celebrates festival in full fervour

Home Galleries Nation

Holi was celebrated across India with traditional fervour and gaiety on Wednesday as people smeared 'gulal' (colour powder), threw balloons filled with colours on each other and exchanged sweets. Holi, the festival which marks the last full-moon day of the lunar month, celebrates the beginning of spring and the victory of good over evil. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Army personnel celebrate the festival of Holi, near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)
Young women celebrate the festival of Holi, in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Holi Hai' rented the air as groups of revellers zoomed the streets on motorbikes while youngsters danced to popular numbers and children armed with 'pichkaris' chased each other and hurled water-filled balloons on people from rooftops. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A girl smear colours during the Holi celebration, in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Girls smear colours on each other celebrating Holi outside Ramadevi Women's University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Students play with colours as they celebrate Holi in a private college, in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Women smear coloured powder on an idol of 'Laddoo Gopal' as they celebrate the 'Dol Utsav' in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers boarding train to reach their native ahead of Holi, in Coimbatore. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
People dance during Holi celebrations at Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Students play Holi at Delhi University in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A pile of tobacco packets was put on fire as part of Holi festivities, at Swaminarayan Gurukul in Surat. (Photo | PTI)
