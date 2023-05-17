Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Inside US envoy to India Eric Garcetti's Mumbai diary

Published: 17th May 2023 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2023 04:54 PM  

United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti addresses the media, in Mumbai. Garcetti, 52, President Joe Biden's close aide, was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India in March. (Photo | PTI)
United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visits the Mumbadevi temple, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visits the Mumbadevi temple, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visits the Mumbadevi temple, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visits the Jama Masjid, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti feeds the fish at the Jama Masjid, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and actor Shah Rukh Khan during a meeting, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti walks through a street of Zaveri Bazar during his visit, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visits the Mumbadevi temple, in Mumba. (Photo | PTI)
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani during a meeting, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
