IN PHOTOS | Suspense over, Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar his deputy

'Our hands will always be united to protect the interests of Kannadigas. The Congress party will work as a family to deliver a pro-people, transparent, corruption-free governance and fulfill all our guarantees,' Siddaramaiah said in a tweet with a picture of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge raising his and Shivakumar's hand in a show of unity. (Photo | Twitter)

3 / 11