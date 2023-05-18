Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Suspense over, Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar his deputy

Published: 18th May 2023 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 04:15 PM  

Ending days of suspense, the Congress announced Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka and D K Shivakumar as his only deputy in the soon-to-formed cabinet. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
1 / 11
facebook twitter pinterest
Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar have both expressed their commitment to work unitedly for the welfare of the people of the State. (Photo | PTI)
2 / 11
facebook twitter pinterest
'Our hands will always be united to protect the interests of Kannadigas. The Congress party will work as a family to deliver a pro-people, transparent, corruption-free governance and fulfill all our guarantees,' Siddaramaiah said in a tweet with a picture of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge raising his and Shivakumar's hand in a show of unity. (Photo | Twitter)
3 / 11
facebook twitter pinterest
Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, tweeting the same picture said, 'Karnataka's secure future and our people's welfare is our top priority, and we are united in guaranteeing that.' (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
4 / 11
facebook twitter pinterest
The two leaders, who were in a tight race for the top post, would take oath along with other ministers on May 20. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
5 / 11
facebook twitter pinterest
Hectic parleys were held on for the last couple of days to break the deadlock in deciding on the Congress's chief ministerial pick in Karnataka, with both the hopefuls -- Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar -- presenting their cases before the top brass. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)
6 / 11
facebook twitter pinterest
In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats respectively. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)
7 / 11
facebook twitter pinterest
Preparations are being carried out for the swearing-in of the CM and DCM that will happen on Saturday afternoon at the Kanteerava Stadium. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
8 / 11
facebook twitter pinterest
Congress supporters put up banners greeting Siddarmaiah on Hudson Circle in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
9 / 11
facebook twitter pinterest
Supporters of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah celebrate outside his residence, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
10 / 11
facebook twitter pinterest
A supporter of Congress leader Siddaramaiah shows a victory sign, near his residence in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)
11 / 11
facebook twitter pinterest
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Chief Minister of Karnataka D K Shivakumar Karnataka elections
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp