Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Siddaramaiah sworn in as Karnataka CM

Published: 21st May 2023 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 03:51 PM  

Newly-elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu and others during the oath-taking ceremony of the new Karnataka government, at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)
1 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Siddarmaiah takes oath as Karnataka Chief Minister, at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)
2 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar during the oath-taking ceremony, at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)
3 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot congratulates DK Shivakumar after he is sworn in as the state Deputy Chief Minister, at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)
4 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Workers from various parts of the state arrived at the stadium to witness the oath-taking ceremony. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)
5 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Newly-elected Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechuri and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the swearing-in ceremony of Congress government, at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)
6 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Newly-elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with his deputy DK Shivakumar during their oath ceremony. Eight legislators were sworn in as Ministers at the event held exactly a week after the party swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)
7 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Cut-outs of the new Karnataka CM and ministers seen at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)
8 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Kannada actor Shivarajkumar during the swearing-in ceremony of the Congress government at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)
9 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi during the oath-taking ceremony of Karnataka's CM and ministers, at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)
10 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah DK Shivakumar Karnataka government
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp