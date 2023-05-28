Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Police forcibly detain protesting wrestlers in Delhi

Published: 28th May 2023 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 04:35 PM  

Top wrestlers, including the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, were detained for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers_protest_EPS11
Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the protest site at Jantar Mantar as wrestlers and police officers shoved and pushed each other when Vinesh Phogat, her cousin sister Sangeeta Phogat and Sakshi Malik tried to breach the barricades.
Wrestlers_protest_EPS12
Vinesh provided a strong resistance against her detention and Sangeeta clung on to her cousin sister while lying on the road as the struggle continued for a few dramatic minutes. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers_protest_EPS13
The champion wrestlers had resumed their agitation against former Wresting Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers_protest_EPS15
The police officials dragged and lifted them into buses along with several other wresters and their supporters. The wrestlers were pushed into buses and taken to different unknown locations.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Security personnel detain wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat during wrestlers protest march towards the new Parliament building, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers_28051-pti05_28_2023_000144b
Security personnel detain wrestler Vinesh Phogat during wrestlers protest march towards the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers_28051-pti05_28_2023_000156a
Police personnel detain wrestler Sangeeta Phogat during wrestlers protest march towards the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
delhi Jantar Mantar New Parliament building wrestlers protests Mahila Mahapanchayat wrestlers detained
