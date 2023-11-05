Home Galleries Nation

IN PICS | Indian Air Force holds platinum jubilee celebrations of Flying Instructors School in Chennai

Published: 05th November 2023 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 03:32 PM  

The Indian Air Force in Chennai held the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the Flying Instructors School on November 04. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
The Indian Air Force in Chennai held the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the Flying Instructors School on November 4. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
The Air Force displayed their mighty strength and valour by flying fighter jets in the air. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
The Tambaram Air Force officers performed Paragliding jumps and VIC formation at the Tambaram Air Force station. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
The chief guest for the event was Air Chief Marshal V R Choudhary, Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
'Many Air Forces today use high-tech equipment as the benchmark to judge the severity of the threat from adversaries; however, equipment in warfare is as useful as the human understanding of its limitations. In aerial combat, the human adversary is the wild card that often makes the difference between success and failure. To make successful aviators in the future, I strongly believe that we need to start training differently. We need to review our attitude towards teaching and learning,' said V R Chaudhary. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
The Flying Instructor School was formed on April 1, 1948, at Ambala, Haryana. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
On October 10, 1954, the school was moved to AFS Tambaram in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
A Chetak helicopter at the Air Force Station, Tambaram as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Flying Instructors School. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
IAF's trainer aircraft Kiran at the Air Force Station, Tambaram as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Flying Instructors School. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
