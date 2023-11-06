Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Odd-even scheme to be enforced in Delhi during  from November 13-20 as air quality dips

Published: 06th November 2023 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 03:41 PM  

The national capital is grappling with a massive health crisis linked to escalating pollution levels. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
The overall air quality in Delhi continues to be in the 'severe' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Doctors say, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50, but these days the AQI has spiked beyond 400, which could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even poses a risk of lung cancer. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Hospitals across the city are overwhelmed with patients whose chronic respiratory conditions like bronchitis, asthma etc have exacerbated. A sharp rise is being seen in patients seeking treatment for pollution-related health issues.(Photo | Parveen Negi)
The poor state of air in Delhi, which is suffocating its residents, has largely been caused by stubble fire in the fields of Punjab. On its part, the Punjab government has washed its hands of the blame that stubble burning in the state was the cause of pollution in the national Capital and the adjoining areas. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Monday that the odd-even car rationing scheme will be enforced in the city from November 13 to 20 as a measure to combat air pollution. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
According to a 2018 study conducted by The Energy and Resources Institute, vehicular emissions contribute to roughly 40 per cent of the PM 2.5 pollution in the national capital.
Smoke emanating from burning garbage adds to the air pollution, in Gurugram, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A metro train runs on its track amid smog, in Noida, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A farmer burns stubble (parali) after removing paddy crop residues from a field on the outskirts of Amritsar, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
