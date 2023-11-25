Home Galleries Nation

IN PICS | Rajouri encounter martyr: Hundreds pour in to pay last respects to slain Captain Pranjal

Published: 25th November 2023 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 11:21 AM  

Bengaluru had a somber atmosphere on Saturday as hundreds of people gathered to bid adieu to the brave Captain M V Pranjal. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
1 / 7
Martyred Captain MV Pranjal (center) with his parents
Martyred Captain MV Pranjal (center) with his parents (Photo | Special Arrangement)
2 / 7
Captain Pranjal succumbed to his injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on 22 November 2023. He was 29. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
3 / 7
After a wreath-laying ceremony, Pranjal was accorded a guard of honour, with a gun salute by 30 personnel from the Karnataka State Police and the Indian Army on Saturday morning. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
4 / 7
His mortal remains were then taken in a procession to a crematorium, from his residence in Anekal taluk to Kudlu Gate for the last rites. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
5 / 7
Captain Pranjal, who served in the 63 Rashtriya Rifles is survived by his wife, Aditi, and parents who displayed bravery while performing the final rites for the martyr. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
6 / 7
Pranjal’s mortal remains were flown to Bengaluru on Friday night to Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) airport, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, and other politicians paid their last respects. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
7 / 7
