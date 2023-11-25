Home Galleries Nation

IN PICS | PM Narendra Modi undertakes sortie on Tejas aircraft

Published: 25th November 2023 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 11:07 AM  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a sortie on the Tejas aircraft and said the experience has bolstered his confidence in the country's indigenous capabilities. (Photo | PIB)
'The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential,' the PM shared on social media platform X. (Photo | PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru earlier on November 25th morning and visited Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to review the ongoing work at its manufacturing facilities. (Photo | PIB)
The Prime Minister has been pushing for indigenous production of defence products and highlighting how his government has boosted their manufacturing in India and also their exports. (Photo | PIB)
Several countries have evinced interest in buying Tejas, a light combat aircraft, and US defence giant GE Aerospace had inked a pact with HAL to jointly produce engines for the Mk-II-Tejas during the Prime Minister's recent state visit to the US. (Photo | PIB)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh noted in April this year that India's defence exports have reached an all-time high of Rs 15,920 crore in 2022-2023. (Photo | PIB)
PM takes sortie on IAF multirole fighter jet Tejas on November 25, 2023.(Photo | PIB)
