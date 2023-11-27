Home Galleries Nation

IN PICS | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Devotees celebrate the birth anniversary of the first guru of Sikhism

Published: 27th November 2023 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 11:22 AM  

Guru_Nanak_Jayanti_27111-pti11_27_2023_000101b
A devotee lights a candle at Golden Temple on Guru Nanak Jayanti, in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
1 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Guru_Nanak_Jayanti_27111-pti11_27_2023_000084b
Women prepare rotis for 'langar' on Guru Nanak Jayanti, in Bikaner. (Photo | PTI)
2 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Guru_Nanak_Jayanti_27111-pti11_27_2023_000096b
Devotees visit the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Guru Nanak Jayanti, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
3 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Guru_Nanak_Jayanti_27111-pti11_27_2023_000091a
Volunteers distribute holy water or 'amrit' to devotees at the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Guru Nanak Jayanti, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
4 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Guru_Nanak_Jayanti_27111-pti11_27_2023_000094b
Devotees receive holy water or 'amrit' at the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Guru Nanak Jayanti, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
5 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Guru_Nanak_Jayanti_27111-pti11_27_2023_000086b
A volunteer distributes rotis to devotees during a 'langar' on Guru Nanak Jayanti, at Motijheel Maidan in Kanpur. (Photo | PTI)
6 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Guru_Nanak_Jayanti_27111-pti11_27_2023_000092a
Devotees pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Guru Nanak Jayanti, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
7 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Guru_Nanak_Jayanti_27111-pti11_27_2023_000099b
People eat 'prasad' during a langar on Guru Nanak Jayanti, in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
8 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guru Nanak Jayanti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp