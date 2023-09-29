IN PHOTOS | Nipah shadow hangs over Kerala's Kozhikode

The Nipah virus outbreak was declared in the state on September 12. A total of six people have been confirmed to have been infected by the virus to date and of them, two died. Of the two deaths, the first person who died on August 30 was found to be the index case or patient zero from whom others caught the infection. IN PIC: The medical team of Perambra Hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala, prepare to tackle the Nipah virus outbreak. Nurse Lini, one of the victims of the deadly Nipah virus back in 2018, worked there. (Photo | E Gokul)

