IN PHOTOS | Nipah shadow hangs over Kerala's Kozhikode

Published: 29th September 2023 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2023 09:38 PM  

The Nipah virus outbreak was declared in the state on September 12. A total of six people have been confirmed to have been infected by the virus to date and of them, two died. Of the two deaths, the first person who died on August 30 was found to be the index case or patient zero from whom others caught the infection. IN PIC: The medical team of Perambra Hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala, prepare to tackle the Nipah virus outbreak. Nurse Lini, one of the victims of the deadly Nipah virus back in 2018, worked there. (Photo | E Gokul)
Volunteers set barriers in the containment zones of Maruthonkara Panchayat as part of Nipah preventive measures. (Photo | E Gokul)
Police deployed at the containment zone at Kuzhubil Kooniyodu Road. (Photo | E Gokul)
A health official takes pictures of a dead bat hanging on an electric wire near the house of the first Nipah virus victim during the process of tracing the source of the Nipah virus. (Photo | E Gokul)
Health workers from Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital collect information from the mother and brother of the first Nipah virus victim at their residence at Kalladin Maruthonkara Panchayat. A team of officials have been deployed to trace the source of the Nipah virus in the region. (Photo | E Gokul)
Health officials leave after collecting the fruit samples from the premises of the first Nipah victim's house. (Photo | E Gokul)
Kuttiyadi town wears a deserted look after the region was declared as a containment zone. (Photo | E Gokul)
A medical staff interacts with a bystander of a patient admitted to Kozhikode MCH with Nipah virus symptoms. (Photo | E Gokul)
The presence of bats in different parts of the district has created panic for the public. (Photo | E Gokul)
A farmer covers rambutan trees with nets to protect the fruits from bats, at Maruthonkara panchayat, where the first Nipah virus case was reported in Kozhikode district. (Photo | E Gokul)
A healthcare worker shifts a person suspected to be carrying the Nipah virus to an isolation ward in Kozhikode MCH. (Photo | E Gokul)
Tourists leaving Kozhikode after cancelling their plans due to the Nipah virus oubreak. (Photo | E Gokul)
