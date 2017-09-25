120 years of FC Barcelona: Seven unforgettable moments to relive at Nou Camp

United's seemingly-impossible Champions League glory: Housing a highly intimidating side like Barca, the stadium has not given too many good memories for other teams. However, for English giants Manchester United, the stadium hosted one of their most wonderful victories in history. On 26 May 1999, United was trailing German champions Bayern Munich by a goal until the 91st minute in the Champions League summit clash. The Red Devils scored twice through Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the next two minutes to lift the title. The match is remembered as one of the most dramatic games ever in the history of the game. (Photo | AFP)

3 / 9