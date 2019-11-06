Home Galleries Sport

From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings

Published: 06th November 2019  

On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most notable names among them. (Photos | Twitter, Facebook)
#10 RIO FERDINAND: Alex Ferguson's £29 million-deal with Leeds United in 2002 made him then the most expensive British footballer ever. Combining forces with Nemanja Vidic in the defensive department, Ferdinand soon became one of the fans' darlings. It was Ferdinand who ensured that the legendary manager got a perfect send-off by scoring the winner in the latter's last game as United manager. (Photo | AFP)
#9 DIMITAR BERBATOV: Berba, who recently had a moderate season in India with ISL side Kerala Blasters, was the Premier League's joint top scorer in the 2010-11 season with 20 goals. In 2008, he was the most expensive player of United after arriving from Tottenham Hotspur for £30.75 million. However, the Bulgarian striker's relationship with Fergy ended poorly before his move to Fulham. Berbatov went to the extent of saying that he has lost all respect for the manager. (Photo | AP)
#8 RUUD VAN NISTELROOY: The Dutch was nothing short of a marksman in front of the goal, scoring 95 times for the Red Devils from 150 appearences. Nistelrooy came from PSV Eindhoven for a £19 million deal in 2001, before leaving for Real Madrid five years later. Infuriated over Ferguson's decision to bench him 2006 League Cup final, RVN famously abused his manager. (Photo | AFP)
#7 NEMANJA VIDIC: Here is a man who was called 'a warrior' by Sir Ferguson. In return, this is how the fearless defender remembers his former manager: “He had to have the knowledge, leadership skills, how you treat the people, creating the environment where the players work to give the best for the club. He asked you to do the things you can do, not what you cannot do...' The Serb was signed from Russian side Spartak Moscow in 2006 for £7 million and rose to the rank of a club legend before exiting England in 2014. (Photo | AP)
#6 STEVE BRUCE: The defender arrived at Old Trafford from Norwich city in 1987. He scored two all-important goals against Sheffield on their way to glory in the 1992-93 season. The no-nonsense Scot in 1996, however, was frank in letting the player know that it was time for him to leave. Bruce, who is the current gaffer of Newcastle United, had earlier told the media that Sir Ferguson 'is only a phone call away when problems arise.' In 1994, he became the first English player to lift the 'Double.' (Photo | Twitter @RedMancunian)
#5 WAYNE ROONEY: Post Euro 2004, almost all leading European teams wanted to sign the 'promising' English boy. Guess who got it done! Rooney was eighteen when he became a red devil and when he left after 13 years, there was very little left for him to achieve. Rooney is United's all-time top-scorer, netting 183 times from 393 appearances. “As a manager he was the best but his man-management was something which a lot of other managers would struggle to match. He knew how to speak to players, how to get a reaction. He’s the only manager that could leave someone out and make them feel good about it – he was incredible,' the former England international once said. (Photo | AP)
#4 PETER SCHMEICHEL: Arguably the best man ever to guard the United net, Schmeichel arrived from Danish club Brondby IF in 1991. Ferguson had a lot to figure out following his departure in 1999 after a Champions League triumph and until Edwin Van der Sar arrived, the United goal-face was under perennial pressure. (Photo | AP)
#3 ROY KEANE: Manchester United's 'Captain Fantastic' came from Nottingham Forest in 1994 for a £3.75 million deal. Despite his glorius, long-lasting spell under Ferguson, their relationship fell apart over the years. The former Irish midfielder is an ardent critic of Ferguson and have went to the extent of saying that he can never forgive his former manager. 'I think when he apologises I will probably say hello to him, yeah. I’ve no interest in speaking to the man.' Keane retired from football just six months after joining his next club Celtic. (Photo | AFP)
#2 ERIC CANTONA: To explain Cantona, it will take bundles of paper and tanks of ink. The 'problem boy' was a nightmare for the opposition on his day ever since arriving from Leeds in 1992. He earned the famous nickname 'King Cantona' as he went on scoring goal after goal for United under Fergie's watch. 'He knows me better than I know me,” the ill-disciplined forward (who earned an eight-month suspension for assaulting a fan with a kung-fu kick) remembers his old old gaffer. (Photo | AP)
#1 CRISTIANO RONALDO: Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 and gave him the jersey number 7 jersey. The rest is history which needs no retelling. (Photo | Twitter @mnuupdates)
