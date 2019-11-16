Home Galleries Sport

Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse

Published: 16th November 2019 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 08:12 PM  

On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats the talismanic forwards achieved at Catalan club over a decade and half. (Photos | AFP)
1 / 11
Lionel Messi
Messi is the third youngest person ever to play for Barcelona senior team til date, and the youngest player to ever score for Barcelona. (Photo | AP)
2 / 11
Messi was part of the “Baby Dream Team,” which is considered as Barcelona’s greatest youth side ever in histroy. (Photo | AFP)
3 / 11
Lionel Messi
Leo signed his first contract as a senior Barca player on his 18th birthday. He had a buy-out clause of €150 million for a contract that was valid til 2010. (Photo | AFP)
4 / 11
Ronaldinho
Messi inherited the No. 10 Barca jersey from Ronaldinho in the summer of 2008. His first senior goal was assisted by the Brazilian great as well. (Photo | AFP)
5 / 11
Lionel Messi
Messi is the first football player in history to win four consecutive FIFA Ballon d'Or awards. He is the first to win three European Golden Shoes as well. (Photo | PTI)
6 / 11
Lionel Messi
Messi scored a total of 47 goals in all competitions in the 2009-10 campaign, equaling Ronaldo’s club record from the 1996-97 campaign. (Photo | AFP)
7 / 11
Lionel Messi
Messi ranked second behind Neymar in SportsPro magazine's 2013 list of the world's most marketable athletes. (Photo | AP)
8 / 11
Lionel Messi
Leo's tally for the Catalan giants during the 2011-12 campaign stands tall with a whopping total of 73 goals and 29 assists in all competitions. He scored more than 10 hat-tricks that season. (Photo | AP)
9 / 11
Ronaldo and Messy
With a total net worth of $400 million, he is the third richest footballer in the world, only behind Leicester City's Faiq Bolkiah and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo. Leo earns around $645,000 per week. (Photo | PTI)
10 / 11
Messi
Former Arsenal gaffer Arsene Wenger revealed that after he successfully signed Cesc Fabregas, he tried to sign young Messi as well. However, the deal didn't happen as Leo wasn’t willing to leave FCB. (Photo | AP)
11 / 11
