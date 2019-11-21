Home Galleries Sport

Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash

Published: 21st November 2019 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 02:53 PM  

Indian fans
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
1 / 7
Sourav Ganguly, left, inspects the ground with other officials. (Photo | AP)
It took India a new BCCI regime under maverick former captain Sourav Ganguly to take the pink ball plunge, a good seven years after the International Cricket Council approved the format to revive interest in Tests. (Photo | AP)
2 / 7
A sellout crowd for the first four days has been managed, something that has been the primary goal of playing the traditional format under lights. Amid all the hype, there is also the small matter of India bracing up for a 12th successive home series victory. (Photo | PTI)
3 / 7
Bangladesh's spin coach Daniel Vettori, second right, and bowler Mahmudullah, right, watch as others practice bowling in the nets ahead of their second cricket Test match against India, in Kolkata.
The challenge for the players would be when the dew comes in to play after the sun sets early and it remains to be seen how both the teams and the groundsmen cope with the pink ball. IN PIC: Bangladesh's spin coach Daniel Vettori with his bowlers during a practice session in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
4 / 7
While a handful of Indian players have pink-ball experience, having played three domestic seasons of Duleep Trophy under lights, the Bangladeshi squad would be facing the challenge for the first time. Bangladesh have struggled in batting and only Mushfiqur Rahim posted a 50-plus score in the Indore Test. (Photo | PTI)
5 / 7
The Cricket Association of Bengal has made all efforts to turn the match into a carnival for fans with several gimmicks. (Photo | AP)
6 / 7
Already at the top of the World Test Championship standings, India would look to consolidate their position after another series victory. (Photo | AP)
7 / 7
