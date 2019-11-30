Home Galleries Sport

David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds

Published: 30th November 2019 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 02:14 PM  

Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
#1 Donald Bradman: 334 against England at Leeds on 11 July 1930; 304 against England at Leeds on 20 July 1934 (Photo | AFP)
#2 Bob Simpson: 311 against England at Old Trafford on 23 July 1964 (Photo | Wikimedia commons)
#3 Bob Cowper: 307 against England at Melbourne on 11 February 1966 (Photo | Twitter @Wesley000051)
#4 Mark Taylor: 334* against Pakistan at Peshawar on 15 October 1998 (Photo | AFP)
#5 Matthew Hayden: 380 against Zimbabwe at Perth on 9 October 2003 (File Photo | AFP)
#6 Michael Clarke: 329* against India at Sydney on 3 January 2012 (Photo | AP)
#7 David Warner: 335* against Pakistan at Adelaide on 29 November 2019 (Photo | AP)
