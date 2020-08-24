STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries Sport

Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final

Published: 24th August 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 03:15 PM  

The longest football seasons' final match saw the clash of two side equally matched on every level. With one slip of a moment, Coman snatched the match from PSG and made history. Here are the pictures which capture the moments after the match. (Photos | AFP)
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
1 / 14
Bayern's head coach Hans-Dieter Flick, center, raises the trophy along with players after defeating PSG 1-0. With this win, Bayern have won the UCL for the sixth time. (Photo | AP)
Bayern's head coach Hans-Dieter Flick, centre, raises the trophy along with his players after defeating PSG 1-0. With this win, Bayern have won the Champions League for the sixth time. (Photo | AP)
2 / 14
Bayern's players celebrate after winning the final whistle in the Champions League. (Photo | AP)
Bayern's players celebrate after the final whistle in the Champions League final. (Photo | AP)
3 / 14
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, stands on the pitch disappointed after losing the Champions League final. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, stands on the pitch disappointed after losing the Champions League final. (Photo | AP)
4 / 14
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski cries at the end of the Champions League final. (Photo | AP)
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski cries at the end of the Champions League final. (Photo | AP)
5 / 14
Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Layvin Kurzawa (Top) comforts Paris Saint-Germain's Italian midfielder Marco Verratti. (Photo | AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Layvin Kurzawa (top) comforts Paris Saint-Germain's Italian midfielder Marco Verratti. (Photo | AFP)
6 / 14
Paris Saint-Germain's German coach Thomas Tuchel (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (C) receive the runner-up medal from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin (R) after Bayern won the UEFA Champions League final. (Photo | AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's German coach Thomas Tuchel (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (C) receive the runner-up medal from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin (R) after Bayern won the UEFA Champions League final. (Photo | AFP)
7 / 14
PSG's Neymar touches the trophy as he walks away from the podium after receiving the runners-up medal. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Neymar touches the trophy as he walks away from the podium after receiving the runners-up medal. (Photo | AP)
8 / 14
Bayern's David Alaba celebrates the win by supporting the Black Lives Matter movement with a message on his T-shirt. (Photo | AP)
Bayern's David Alaba celebrates the win by supporting the Black Lives Matter movement with a message on his T-shirt. (Photo | AP)
9 / 14
Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer cuts the net as a remembrance of the match. (Photo | AP)
Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer cuts the net as a remembrance of the match. (Photo | AP)
10 / 14
Bayern Munich's Canadian midfielder Alphonso Davies celebrates with the trophy after the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. (Photo | AFP)
Bayern Munich's Canadian midfielder Alphonso Davies celebrates with the trophy after the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. (Photo | AFP)
11 / 14
Munich player lift Bayern's head coach Hans-Dieter Flick as they celebrate the treble-winning moment. (Photo | AP)
Munich player lift Bayern's head coach Hans-Dieter Flick as they celebrate the treble-winning moment. (Photo | AP)
12 / 14
Bayern fans celebrate in Munich, Germany Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 after Bayern won the Champions League final. (Photo | AP)
Bayern fans celebrate in Munich, Germany Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 after Bayern won the Champions League final. (Photo | AP)
13 / 14
French police officers watch a car burning near the Champs-Elysee avenue following incidents after the Champions League final match in which PSG lost to Bayern Munich. (Photo | AP)
French police officers watch a car burning near the Champs-Elysees avenue after the Champions League final match in which PSG lost to Bayern Munich. (Photo | AP)
14 / 14
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Champions League Bayern Munich PSG
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp