Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade

Published: 27th December 2020 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 11:48 PM  

The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list.
1 / 13
India batsman Rohit Sharma
2 / 13
Australia batsman David Warner
3 / 13
India batsman Virat Kohli
4 / 13
South Africa batsman AB de Villiers
5 / 13
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan
6 / 13
India batsman MS Dhoni
7 / 13
England all-rounder Ben Stokes
8 / 13
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc
9 / 13
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult
10 / 13
South Africa spinner Imran Tahir
11 / 13
Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga
12 / 13
ICC’s ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, MS Dhoni (c), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir and Lasith Malinga
13 / 13
