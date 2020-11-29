STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries Sport

Mike Tyson returns to boxing ring after 15 years to face Roy Jones Jr

Published: 29th November 2020 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 11:29 PM  

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson stepped through the ropes in his signature black trunks and heard the opening bell in a boxing ring for the first time in 15 years.
Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson stepped through the ropes in his signature black trunks and heard the opening bell in a boxing ring for the first time in 15 years. (Photo | AP)
1 / 16
Mike Tyson (C) heads to the ring for an exhibition boxing bout against Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles.
Mike Tyson (C) heads to the ring for an exhibition boxing bout against Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)
2 / 16
Mario Lopez speaks onstage at the exhibition boxing bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles.
Mario Lopez speaks onstage at the exhibition boxing bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)
3 / 16
Mike Tyson enters the ring for an exhibition boxing bout against Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles.
Mike Tyson enters the ring for an exhibition boxing bout against Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)
4 / 16
French Montana and Swae Lee perform onstage during at the exhibition boxing bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles.
French Montana and Swae Lee perform onstage during at the exhibition boxing bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)
5 / 16
Mike Tyson throws a punch during the third round against Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition boxing bout in Los Angeles.
Mike Tyson throws a punch during the third round against Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition boxing bout in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)
6 / 16
SAINt JHN performs onstage during at the exhibition boxing bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles.
SAINt JHN performs onstage during at the exhibition boxing bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)
7 / 16
Mike Tyson throws a punch during the third round against Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition boxing bout in Los Angeles.
Mike Tyson throws a punch during the third round against Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition boxing bout in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)
8 / 16
Snoop Dogg performs onstage at an exhibition boxing bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles.
Snoop Dogg performs onstage at an exhibition boxing bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)
9 / 16
Mike Tyson throws a punch during the fourth round against Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition boxing bout in Los Angeles.
Mike Tyson throws a punch during the fourth round against Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition boxing bout in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)
10 / 16
Mike Tyson throws a punch during the fifth round against Roy Jones Jr during an exhibition boxing bout in Los Angeles.
Mike Tyson throws a punch during the fifth round against Roy Jones Jr during an exhibition boxing bout in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)
11 / 16
Roy Jones Jr (L) and Mike Tyson pose for photos after their exhibition boxing bout in Los Angeles. The bout was unofficially ruled a draw by the WBC judges at ringside. Tyson and Jones fought eight two-minute rounds, and both emerged smiling and apparently healthy from a highly unusual event.
Roy Jones Jr (L) and Mike Tyson pose for photos after their exhibition boxing bout in Los Angeles. The bout was unofficially ruled a draw by the WBC judges at ringside. Tyson and Jones fought eight two-minute rounds, and both emerged smiling and apparently healthy from a highly unusual event. (Photo | AP)
12 / 16
Kiki Tyson, Sophie Watts, Mike Tyson, John Ryan and Azheem Spicer (From Left) pose in the locker room after Tyson's exhibition boxing bout against Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles.
Kiki Tyson, Sophie Watts, Mike Tyson, John Ryan and Azheem Spicer (From Left) pose in the locker room after Tyson's exhibition boxing bout against Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)
13 / 16
Mike Tyson is interviewed after an exhibition boxing bout against Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles.
Mike Tyson is interviewed after an exhibition boxing bout against Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)
14 / 16
Mike Tyson (L) stands with Jamaine Ortiz after Tyson's exhibition boxing bout against Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles.
Mike Tyson (L) stands with Jamaine Ortiz after Tyson's exhibition boxing bout against Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)
15 / 16
Mike Tyson poses for photos after an exhibition boxing bout against Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles.
Mike Tyson poses for photos after an exhibition boxing bout against Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)
16 / 16
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mike tyson Roy Jones Jr Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Mike Tyson Boxing Return Mike Tyson Photos Mike Tyson Images Mike Tyson Pictures
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp