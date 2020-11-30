STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Published: 30th November 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 12:20 PM  

A fan takes pictures of the memorabilia hanging on the gates of the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorabilia hanging on the gates of the San Paolo. (Photo | AP)
1 / 8
A giant image of Diego Maradona is displayed under a banner reading in Italian 'Here, Naples swears to you eternal love' in the stands
Maradona led Napoli to its only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990 and is considered a god-like figure in the southern city. “Certainly I played with an extra motivation, so did all my teammates,” Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne said. IN PIC: A giant image of Diego Maradona is displayed under a banner reading in Italian 'Here, Naples swears to you eternal love' in the stands. (Photo | AP)
2 / 8
Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne lays a bouquet of flowers under a photo of Diego Armando Maradona at the San Paolo stadium
There was a touching moment before the game when Lorenzo Insigne placed bouquets of flowers under banners dedicated to Maradona, displayed in the empty stands at either end of the stadium. (Photo | AP)
3 / 8
Lorenzo Insigne of Napoli holding a number 10 Maradona shirt, celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game against AS Roma
Lorenzo Insigne held up a shirt with Maradona’s name and number and kissed it after scoring the opening goal with a free kick. (Photo | AP)
4 / 8
A giant banner to honor Diego Maradona is displayed in the stands of San Paolo Stadium prior to the Serie A match between Napoli and Roma. (Photo | AP)
A giant banner to honour Diego Maradona is displayed in the stands of San Paolo Stadium prior to the Serie A match between Napoli and Roma. (Photo | AP)
5 / 8
A fan touches a photo hanging on the gates of the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy. (Photo | AP)
A fan touches a photo hanging on the gates of the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy. (Photo | AP)
6 / 8
A giant banner reading in Italian 'Thank you Diego' hangs on the gates of the San Paolo stadium in Naples
Napoli's Stadio San Paolo will officially be renamed the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. IN PIC: A giant banner reading in Italian 'Thank you Diego' hangs on the gates of the San Paolo. (Photo | AP)
7 / 8
Players observe a minute of silence to honor Diego Armando Maradona, prior to the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Roma, at the Naples San Paolo Stadium. (Photo | AP)
8 / 8
