IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history

Published: 09th October 2020 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 09:44 AM  

#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
#2 15 balls: YUSUF PATHAN (KKR) vs SRH: 24 May 2014, 72 runs. (Photo | AFP)
#3 15 balls: SUNIL NARINE (KKR) vs RCB: 07 May 2017, 54 runs. (Photo | PTI)
#4 16 balls: SURESH RAINA (CSK) vs KXIP: 30 May 2014, 87 runs. (File Photo)
#5 17 balls: CHRIS GAYLE (RCB) vs Pune Warriors India: 23 April 2013, 175 runs. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya
#6 17 balls: HARDIK PANDYA (MI) vs KKR: 28 April 2019, 91 runs. (Photo | PTI)
Former Deccan Chargers captain Adam Gilchrist | PTI
#7 17 balls: ADAM GILCHRIST (DECCAN CHARGERS) vs Delhi Daredevils: 22 May 2009, 85 runs. (Photo | PTI)
#8 17 balls: CHRIS MORRIS (DELHI DAREDEVILS) vs Gujarat Lions: 27 April 2016, 82 runs. (Photo | PTI)
Nicholas Pooran of KXIP | PTI
#9 17 balls: NICHOLAS POORAN (KXIP) vs SRH: 08 October 2020, 77 runs.
Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan
#10 17 balls: ISHAN KISHAN (MI) vs KKR: 09 May 2018, 62 runs. (Photo | PTI)
