These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others

Published: 31st October 2020 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 12:36 PM  

We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However, there are a few who aren't vocal about their personal relationships for obvious reasons. Here are a few who don't even want their surnames on the back of the shirts for several reasons...
Andrew Robertson defender Virgil van Dijk
Virgil Van Dijk is in no talking terms with his father that his jersey says 'Virgil' alone. The Dutchman's father left the family when he was 12 years old and the defender has not forgiven him, even after 17 years. (Photo | AFP)
Depay
Virgil's international teammate Memphis Depay is another top-footballer who uses his first name on the jerseys. His dad left the family when little Memphis was just four years. The former Manchester United striker has reportedly turned down all efforts made by his old man to fix their derailed relationship. (Photo | AP)
Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal | AFP
It isn't public why young Arsenal right-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles has a strained relationship with his mother. But we do know that it is serious. How? Because her sons live in a £700,000 apartment in London while she spends her nights at a warehouse... (Photo | AFP)
Dele Alli_AFP
Englishman Dele Alli is reportedly at loggerheads with both his parents. Dele loves to keep his private life to himself but there are a lot of pieces if placed together gives a picture of the reality. (Photo | AFP)
When the English squad was playing the World Cup in Russia, his mom told a journalist that she'd love to see his son on the field but she can't afford a ticket. Similarly, the Tottenham star had defended his decision to lose the surname from the back of his shirt by stating it didn’t reflect who he is. (Photo | AP)
Lucas Hernandez | AFP
French World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez and his little brother and AC Milan star Theo have cut ties with their father following his split with their mom. Lucas has openly thanked their mother for giving them fulfilling childhood despite having to run the show all alone. (Photo | AFP)
Emmanuel Adebayor has cut ties with his family including his mother. The Togolese once went to extent of saying that the only thing his mom cares about is money and she keeps demanding more despite all the fortunes he has brought to the family. (Photo | AP)
Maybe this will clarify the intensity of the situation: Adebayor in 2-17 revealed that he was left feeling suicidal “many times” by his 'manipulative family. (Photo | AP)
