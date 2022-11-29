Home Galleries Sport

PHOTOS | Ronaldo or Bruno? Drama over goal: Inside Portugal's win against Uruguay

Published: 29th November 2022 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:53 PM  

Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal advanced to the last 16 by winning over Uruguay 2-0 at FIFA World Cup 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration, acting as though he had scored once again at the World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Bruno Fernandes
Instead, it was Bruno Fernandes eventually credited with the goal that set up Portugal’s 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday, advancing the team into the last 16. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo
Fernandes curled in a cross from the left that barely went over the head of the leaping Ronaldo and bounced into the far corner of the net in the 54th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo
A grinning Ronaldo threw his arms in the air, suggesting he got the final touch and was embracing Fernandes as multiple close-up replays were being shown on the big screens in Lusail Stadium. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo
Alas for Ronaldo, the goal wound up being awarded to Fernandes, who added a second from the penalty spot in stoppage time after a handball by Jose Maria Gimenez as he slid in to challenge the Manchester United playmaker. (Photo | AP)
Bruno Fernandes
“I don't really think it matters who scored,” Fernandes said about the first goal. “The feeling at the time was that he (Ronaldo) touched the ball — I was crossing it to him — but what's important was we moved into the next round and beat a very big opponent.” (Photo | AP)
Bruno Fernandes
Fernandes was denied a hat trick with virtually the last kick of the game, his shot from outside the area hitting the post and bouncing wide. (Photo | AP)
Facundo Pellistri
Portugal, which opened with a 3-2 win over Ghana, became the third team to reach the last 16 after France and Brazil. (Photo | AP)
Matias Vecino
Uruguay has one point from two matches and needs to beat Ghana on Friday to stand a chance of advancing. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo was unable to add to the penalty he scored against Ghana, which took his World Cup tally to eight goals from five tournaments and his men's record of international goals to 118. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo is now assured of at least two more matches in what is likely his final World Cup, and will play in the knockout stage for the fourth time in his career. (Photo | AP)
Luis Suarez
A draw against South Korea in its final Group H match will secure first place for Portugal, and likely avoid a last-16 meeting with Brazil. (Photo | AP)
The match was briefly interrupted just before the goal by a protestor carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said “SAVE UKRAINE' on the front and “RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN' on the back. Security officials chased the protestor down and the flag was dropped on the field. (Photo | AP)
Pepe
Portugal defender Pepe became the second oldest outfield player to feature at a World Cup, at the age of 39. The oldest is Roger Milla, who was 42 when he played for Cameroon at the 1994 tournament. (Photo | AP)
Nuno Mendes
Portugal left back Nuno Mendes dropped to the ground in the 40th minute and was soon in tears after sustaining a match-ending injury. (Photo | AP)
Sergio Rochet
Uruguay's goalkeeper Sergio Rochet clears the ball during the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Photo | AP)
Joao Felix
Portugal's Joao Felix vies for the ball with Uruguay's Jose Gimenez, left, during the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Photo | AP)
Alireza Faghani
Referee Alireza Faghani shows a yellow card during the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Photo | AP)
TAGS
FIFA World Cup Qatar World Cup FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 Cristiano Ronaldo Bruno Fernandes Facundo Pellistri Matias Vecino
Fifa World Cup
