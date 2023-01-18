Home Galleries Sport

IN PHOTOS | Young Shubman Gill hits double century with 3 back-to-back sixes

Published: 18th January 2023 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 07:07 PM  

Shubman Gill, Double Century
Shubman Gill smashes a double century in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on January 18, 2023. (Photo | AP)
1 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Shubman Gill, Double Century
In the power-packed innings, Gill scored 208 in just 149 balls. His knock was decorated with 19 fours and nine sixes. His strike rate during the inning was 139.60. (Photo | AP)
2 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Shubman Gill
At the age of 23 years and 132 days old, Shubman Gill is the youngest double centurion in the history of ODI cricket. (Photo | AP)
3 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Shubman Gill
Before this, Rohit Sharma was the youngest double centurion, having scored one in 2013 when he was 26 years, and 186 days old. (Photo | AP)
4 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Shubman Gill
Sachin Tendulkar was the first-ever batter to smash a double hundred in ODIs. After this, this feat was repeated by Rohit Sharma (thrice), Virender Sehwag, and Ishan Kishan among Indians before Gill smashed his double ton against the Kiwis. (Photo | AP)
5 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Shubman Gill
Gill is overall the eighth batter to hit an ODI double ton. Besides these aforementioned Indian batters, there are three non-Indian players who have touched the 200-run mark as well. These players are Chris Gayle (West Indies), Martin Guptill (New Zealand) and Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan). (Photo | AP)
6 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Shubman Gill
India posted a target of 349 with the loss of 8 wickets in 50 overs with Shubman's one-man show. (Photo | AP)
7 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Shubman Gill
Spectators react as they watch the first one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
8 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
double century DOUBLE HUNDRED Shubman Gill cricket ODI series IND vs NZ Shubman Gill record
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp