IN PHOTOS | The most expensive players at the Indian Premier League 2023

Published: 28th March 2023 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 03:46 PM  

IPL Most expensive players
England's Sam Curran became the most expensive player in the history of IPL auction. Punjab Kings spent Rs 18.5 crores to rope in the all-rounder. (Photo | PTI)
1 / 7
IPL Most expensive players
Australia all-rounder Cameron Green went for Rs 17.5 crores to Mumbai Indians. (Photo | PTI)
2 / 7
IPL Most expensive players
England all-rounder Ben Stokes went for Rs 16.25 crores to Chennai Super Kings. (Photo | AP)
3 / 7
IPL Most expensive players
Nicholas Pooran went for a whopping Rs 16 crores to Lucknow Super Giants. (Photo | AP)
4 / 7
IPL Most expensive players
Sunrisers Hyderabad bagged Harry Brook for Rs 13.25 crore. (Photo | AP)
5 / 7
IPL Most expensive players
Former PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal also went to SRH for Rs 8.25 crores. (Photo | PTI)
6 / 7
IPL Most expensive players
Among uncapped Indian players, Shivam Mavi went to Gujarat Titans for Rs 6 crores. (Photo | AP)
7 / 7
