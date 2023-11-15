Home Galleries Sport

IN PICS | Cricket World Cup 2023: India batters get head start in the semifinal against New Zealand

Published: 15th November 2023 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 11:31 AM  

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson talk at the coin toss during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. (Photo | AP)
1 / 7
facebook twitter pinterest
The toss can be a vital factor at this venue. The average ODI scores at the Wankhede Stadium reflect as much – 248 (first innings) and 199 (second innings). In Pic: Indian fans dance as they wait to enter Wankhade stadium. (Photo | AP)
2 / 7
facebook twitter pinterest
Former soccer star David Beckham waves as he leaves the ground at the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between India and New Zealand. (Photo | AP)
3 / 7
facebook twitter pinterest
Shubman Gill plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between India and New Zealand. (Photo | AP)
4 / 7
facebook twitter pinterest
Rohit Sharma hits a six during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup first semi-final match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
5 / 7
facebook twitter pinterest
Kane Williamson takes the catch of Rohit Sharma during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup first semi-final match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
6 / 7
facebook twitter pinterest
Glenn Phillips dives to field a shot from India's Virat Kohli, right, during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup first semi-final match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
7 / 7
facebook twitter pinterest
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs New Zealand Ind vs NZ ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2023

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp