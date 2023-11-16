Home Galleries Sport

IN PHOTOS | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Kohli and Shami lead India into final

Published: 16th November 2023 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 09:07 AM  

Virat Kohli struck a record-breaking century and Mohammed Shami took seven wickets to guide India into the Cricket World Cup final. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
1 / 8
India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semifinal match in Mumbai, sparked by Kohli’s 117 that propelled India to a daunting 397-4. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
2 / 8
It was Kohli's 50th ODI hundred, breaking the record for the format he shared with India great Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
3 / 8
Shreyas Iyer scored his second consecutive hundred in the tournament – 105 off 70 balls with four boundaries and eight sixes. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
4 / 8
New Zealand was bowled out for 327 in their reply, with pacer Shami (7-57) taking the first four wickets. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
5 / 8
Shami, who is now the leading bowler in the tournament with 23 wickets in only six games, was named player of the match. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
6 / 8
Rohit Sharma didn’t hesitate to bat first, with the game’s start marred by controversy over a last-minute switch in the pitch used. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
7 / 8
India, which has won all 10 of its games, will play in the title match for the fourth time and will look to win it for the third time, after 1983 and 2011. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
8 / 8
