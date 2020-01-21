Home Galleries World

'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary

Published: 21st January 2020  

Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
1 / 10
A lie told often enough becomes the truth
2 / 10
Can a nation be free if it oppresses other nations?
3 / 10
If Socialism can only be realized when the intellectual development of all the people permits it, then we shall not see Socialism for at least five hundred years.
4 / 10
A newspaper is not only the collective propagandist and a collective agitator, it is also a collective organiser.
5 / 10
A basic condition for the necessary expansion of political agitation is the organisation of comprehensive political exposure.
6 / 10
Without a revolutionary theory there cannot be a revolutionary movement.
7 / 10
Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.
8 / 10
Fascism is capitalism in decay.
9 / 10
Any cook should be able to run the country.
10 / 10
