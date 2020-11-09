STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family

Published: 09th November 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 12:03 AM  

US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House.
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House.
Though a Huffington Post report claims that 36th US President Lyndon B Johnson's dog Yuki as the first one.
Though a Huffington Post report claims that 36th US President Lyndon B Johnson's dog Yuki as the first one.
Over 30 US Presidents have had dogs at the White House.
Over 30 US Presidents have had dogs at the White House. According to reports from NBC News, Major will accompany Biden's other pet Champ (German Shepherd) to the White House.
US President-elect Joe Biden's family adopted Major in 2018, from Delaware Humane Association.
US President-elect Joe Biden's family adopted Major in 2018, from Delaware Humane Association.
Even during the time of the US Presidential campaign, Joe Biden vowed to bring back the dogs to the White House, which had become a pet-free zone under Donald Trump.
Champ is no stranger to the White House, as he has lived at the vice presidential residence during Biden's eight-year tenure with then US President Barack Obama. Even during the time of the US Presidential campaign, Joe Biden vowed to bring back the dogs to the White House, which had become a pet-free zone under Donald Trump.
After adopting Major in 2018, Bidens had said in a statement, 'We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals.'
After adopting Major in 2018, Bidens had said in a statement, 'We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals.'
Biden often used to share photos of Major and Champ on social media.
Biden often used to share photos of Major and Champ on social media.
A Twitter account dedicated to the first dogs of US had put out a tweet recently congratulating 'their dad Joe Biden' for receiving 75 million votes in the election.
A Twitter account dedicated to the first dogs of US had put out a tweet recently congratulating 'their dad Joe Biden' for receiving 75 million votes in the election.
The tweet put up by Twitter account Champ & Major Biden reads, 'We’re so proud of our dad @JoeBiden, the first-ever presidential candidate to receive 75 million votes. But Major will be setting a record of his own as he’s the first-ever rescue pupper to live in the WH. We’re gonna play all day & receive countless treats!'
The tweet put up by Twitter account Champ & Major Biden reads, 'We're so proud of our dad @JoeBiden, the first-ever presidential candidate to receive 75 million votes. But Major will be setting a record of his own as he's the first-ever rescue pupper to live in the WH. We're gonna play all day & receive countless treats!'
Joe Biden will definitely be happy to have Champ and Major as his companions at the White House in days to come.
Joe Biden will definitely be happy to have Champ and Major as his companions at the White House in days to come.
Major and Champ would have certainly helped Joe Biden in attracting the votes of many dog lovers in the US.
The Twitter page which came into existence a few days back has already gathered over 73,000 followers.
