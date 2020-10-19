STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win

Published: 19th October 2020 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 04:30 PM  

Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Arce was credited as the architect of the country's economic miracle under Morales, whom he served as economic minister. The election, twice postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, was the first in 20 years not to feature Morales, the country's first-ever indigenous leader. (Photo | AP)
'Very grateful for the support and trust of the Bolivian people,' Arce posted on Twitter early Monday, after the exit poll results were published. 'We have recovered democracy and we will regain stability and social peace. (Photo | AP)
PPE kit |AFP
Voting, which is mandatory up to the age of 60, was slow in part due to coronavirus social distancing rules and some polling stations had to stay open longer as queues of people were still waiting to vote. (Photo | AFP)
Bolivia's former President Evo Morales (File|AP)
The contest came a year after Morales won an unconstitutional fourth term in an election that sparked weeks of protests, leaving 36 dead and 800 injured. (Photo|AP)
Bolivia's former President Evo Morales (File|AFP)
Morales led Bolivia from 2006 until 2019 and was the last survivor of the so-called “pink wave” of leftist leaders that swept into power across South American during a commodities boom. (Photo | AFP)
People accompanied by police celebrate the resignation of Bolivian President Evo Morales in Santa Cruz. (Photo | AFP)
The rapid count in 2019 suggested there would be no outright winner, but after it was inexplicably frozen for 24 hours, Morales had jumped into a winning lead over Mesa once the live count resumed. (Photo | AFP)
Bolivia's former President Evo Morales
Morales, who resigned and fled into exile, was barred from taking part this time but tried to ratchet up tensions during campaigning from his Argentina base. (Photo | AP)
Although outrage with corruption fueled a resurgence in right-wing politics, notably in Brazil, Arce’s victory is bound to reenergize the left, whose anthem of economic justice has broad appeal in a region poverty is expected to surge to 37% this year, according to the United Nations. (Photo | AP)
The Trump administration, which celebrated Morales’ departure as a watershed moment for democracy in Latin America, has been more cautious as Morales’ handpicked successor surged in the polls. A senior State Department official this week said the U.S. is ready to work with whomever Bolivians select in a free and fair vote. (Photo | AP)
Luis Arce, second left, Bolivian presidential candidate for the Movement Towards Socialism Party, MAS, and running mate David Choquehuanca, second right, shake hands during a press conference after general elections in La Paz, Bolivia
Sunday’s vote is an attempt to reset Bolivia’s democracy. All seats in the 136-member Legislative Assembly were also up for grabs and expected to echo the results of the presidential race.
Bolivia_polls_acre_AFP_(1)
Bolivia, once one of the most politically volatile countries in Latin America, experienced a rare period of stability under Morales, the country’s first Indigenous president. (Photo | AP)
TAGS
Luis Arce Bolivia Socialism Left politics Evo Morales Latin America Bolivia presidential polls Movement for Socialism
