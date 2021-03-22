STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries World

Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades

Published: 22nd March 2021 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 04:02 PM  

Australia floods
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
1 / 8
Australia floods
A boat is loaded back onto its trailer on a flooded road at Old Pitt Town, northwest of Sydney, Australia. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales on Sunday issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades. (Photo | AP)
2 / 8
Australia floods
People shelter under umbrellas as they watch the flooded Hawkesbury River in Windsor, New South Wales. (Photo | AP)
3 / 8
Australia floods
A vehicle is diverted as a road is closed due to flooding on the outskirts of Port Stephens, 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
4 / 8
Australia floods
A man paddles through flood water at Londonderry on the western outskirts of Sydney. (Photo | AP)
5 / 8
Australia floods
People play on equipment at a playground on the banks of the Nepean River at Jamisontown on the western outskirts of Sydney. (Photo | AP)
6 / 8
Australia floods
A warning sign is partially obscured by water on a flooded road in Windsor, New South Wales in Australia. (Photo | AP)
7 / 8
Australia floods
Men stand at the edge of a road flooded by water from the Hawkesbury River in Windsor, New South Wales, Australia. (Photo | AP)
8 / 8
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australia Australia floods Sydney
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp