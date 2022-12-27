IN PHOTOS | Glass shields Venice's 900-year-old St. Mark’s Basilica from flooding

The new barriers are made of glass mounted on a base of armored concrete that is buried below the pavement of the famous St Mark's square to resist the force of surging water. Procurator of St. Mark's Basilica Mario Piana said the system could keep out up to 1.10 meters (3 feet, 6 inches) of water in the square, equivalent to a tide of 1.90 meters (6.2 feet) above sea level. (Photo | AP)

3 / 10