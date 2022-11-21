Home Galleries World

IN PICS | Nigerian teens create fashion from trash to fight pollution

Published: 21st November 2022 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 05:42 PM  

Teenage climate activists in Nigeria's largest city are recycling trash into runway outfits for a “Trashion Show.” Lagos, one of Africa’s most populous cities with more than 15 million people, generates at least 12,000 metric tons of waste daily, authorities say. And implementation of environmental laws is poor: The World Bank estimates that pollution kills at least 30,000 people in this city every year. (Photo | AP)
Model Obum Daniel Amarachukwu wears an outfit made from recycled palm front walks the runway during a 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria (Photo | AP)
Chinedu Mogbo, founder of Greenfingers Wildlife Initiative, a conservation group working with the activists, said the show was designed to raise awareness about environmental pollution. (Photo | AP)
Rose Musa, wearing an outfit made from recycled plastic bags, walk on the runway during a 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria. This year’s show came just as world leaders wrapped up two weeks of UN climate talks in Egypt. (Photo | AP)
Maureen Okoduwa left, wearing an outfit made from recycled newspapers, receives makeup back stage before a 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria (Photo | AP)
Jalokun Nifemi, left, wearing an outfit made from newspapers, Okpala Crystal, Center, wearing an outfit made from recycled plastic bags and Nathaniel Edegwa, right, wearing an outfit made from recycled plastic spoons, wait backstage before a 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos. 'We can see that we are all being affected by climate change, so I really want to make a difference,” Edegwa said. (Photo | AP)
Models wearing outfits made from various recycled materials wait backstage before a 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria (Photo | AP)
In collaboration with young activists and models, the Greenfingers Wildlife Initiative says it's out to recycle as many plastics as possible, one community at a time. It organizes regular trash clean-ups across communities, at drainage ditches and beaches. The plastic litter is then used to create fabrics for the fashion show. (Photo | AP)
