Nepal earthquake: Horrific scenes as locals dig through rubbles, death toll rises to 157

Published: 04th November 2023 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 03:51 PM  

At least 157 people were killed and several injured in an overnight earthquake that struck a remote pocket of Nepal on November 3, 2023. (Photo | AFP)
The 5.6-magnitude quake hit the far west of the Himalayan country late Friday and was measured by the US Geological Survey at just 18 kilometres
Videos and photos posted on social media showed locals digging through rubble in the dark to pull survivors from the wreckage of collapsed homes and buildings.
The quake was felt as far away as New Delhi, nearly 500 kilometres from the epicentre, 42 kilometres south of Jumla.
Nearly 9,000 people died and more than 22,000 were injured in 2015 when a 7.8-magnitude quake struck Nepal, destroying more than half a million homes.
