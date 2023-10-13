Home Galleries World

IN PHOTOS | Israel-Hamas war: Protests erupt across the Middle East in support of Palestinians

Published: 13th October 2023 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 03:07 PM  

Thousands of protesters poured onto the streets of several Middle East capitals Friday in support of Palestinians amid Israeli air strikes on Gaza in reprisal for a surprise Hamas attack. (Photo | AP)
Thousands of protesters poured onto the streets of several Middle East capitals Friday in support of Palestinians amid Israeli air strikes on Gaza in reprisal for a surprise Hamas attack. (Photo | AP)
The besieged Gaza Strip has been under heavy Israeli bombardment since Saturday when Hamas militants stormed Israel's southern border on Saturday and killed more than 1,300 people. (Photo | AP)
The Israeli strikes have killed more than 1,530 people in the Gaza Strip, which has already been under a land, sea and air blockade for more than 15 years. (Photo | AP)
Iraqis hold a mass rally supporting the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023., in Baghdad, Iraq. (Photo | AP)
Iraqis burn poster showing U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a mass rally supporting the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. (Photo | AP)
Hezbollah supporters hold placards against Israel during a protest to show their solidarity with the Palestinians, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (Photo | AP)
Supporters of a religious party Jamat-e-Islami take part in a rally against the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and to show solidarity with Palestinian people, in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
