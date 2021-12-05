Gujarat-based IT expert Ritik Davda enlightens need for cybersecurity

By Express News Service

What medicines do to the human body, cybersecurity does to the world of the internet. In simple words, cybersecurity services help in fighting against online threats. As the ‘new India’ is highly reliable on social media, there has been a rise in the number of internet subscriber-base in the country.

As per December 31, 2020 data, the internet subscriber base in India has surpassed more than 795 million and going strong. With the rising number of online services, malicious activities have increased which has seen many cybersecurity experts coming into the spotlight.

Ritik Davda, one of the promising and eminent names in the cybersecurity space has been a saviour for many celebrities and companies in Gujarat. Beginning his career at an early age, he started repairing laptops and other electronic gadgets. His aim to become a cybersecurity expert took wings after Ritik attended a workshop on ethical hacking. Since then, he has learnt in-depth about cybersecurity.

We are aware of the fact that many companies have embraced digital change in their work culture. To break the chain of online threats, Ritik is bridging the gap by providing ultimate security to celebs, brands, and small-scale enterprises. In the last two years, this young lad has provided technical support to many influencers and artists in Gujarat.

Ritik is expanding his work in other parts of India. As people are making investments in areas like AI, ML, cloud and mobility, Ritik has ensured that the database of his clients is safe and secure on the digital domain.

Elaborating about the need for cybersecurity in times of the pandemic, Ritik said, “It has increased rapidly post COVID-19 crisis. As employees are working remotely these days, digital connectivity is at high risk with company data getting leaked. Therefore, my team and I, ensure that security controls are embedded to reduce the chances of confidential data being stolen from the server.”

Earlier this year, Ritik established a startup named ‘Xynity Info Solution’. The company intends to be a pioneer by providing digital security to companies from every industry. “Work from home has become a new normal. Hence, there are high chances of fraudulent activities happening on the internet. I am glad that my company is here to stop cyberbullying and online exploitation”, he concluded.