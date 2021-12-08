Entrepreneur Dhrumil Soni lays importance of cybersecurity for creators, celebs, businesses

By Express News Service

The digital space is progressing tremendously. While it has seen the rise of many creative personalities, there has also been a rapid increase in online vulnerabilities. In simple words, cybercrimes and fraudulent activities have seen radical growth hampering the websites and social media pages of many businesses, entities, creators, and artists over the internet.

Bringing a solution to each of these problems, Gujarat-based entrepreneur Dhrumil Soni has stood like a pillar in providing technical support to many notable names and businesses across the spectrum.

Dhrumil is the brainchild behind Pixatronix, a digital agency that was established in 2016. The self-learnt individual, at 20, has proved his prowess as one of the promising and talented names in the digital sector. Known for strategizing and executing digital campaigns for brands, celebrities and politicians, Dhrumil has given many brands exposure to the online world. Much before getting a hold of digital marketing, he honed his skills in social media and artist management.

Providing a 360-degree exposure to SMEs and brands from Gujarat and other parts of India, this young lad has often emphasised the need for data security over the internet.

Dhrumil believes that fame comes with a heavy price. “As everything has become digital, the online ecosystem has often come under scrutiny allowing phishers and hackers to steal confidential data of many high profile accounts.”

Amidst this wave of change, Dhrumil has some tips to mitigate threats over the web. The first and foremost thing suggested by him is to never disclose the login credentials to anyone. He says, “This is the first step towards data security being breached on the internet. Along with passwords, never even indulge in sharing OTPs (One Time Passwords) with anyone. On top of it, sensitive information should be avoided being shared via email as it might enable hackers to steal the data.”

Just like things change with time, Dhrumil emphasises the need for changing passwords at regular intervals. This mechanism helps in keeping the account secure and away from threats. Moreover, promotional links should be checked before clicking them as they might have viruses hampering the user’s device. With his experience and expertise, the entrepreneur is playing a crucial role in breaking the barrier of threats over the digital domain.

Interestingly, after the pandemic, more and more business transactions have moved online with organizations having a dependency on technology. In a nutshell, Dhrumil suggests that online security has become paramount for creators and businesses across sectors.

Apart from this, Dhrumil is a master of many trades. He has been associated with many films in the Gujarati cinema including ‘Affraa Taffri’ and the upcoming war drama ‘Nayika Devi – The Warrior Queen’. While signing off, he enlightened about the forthcoming book which he intends to author. “It will be a guide to digital growth and success for content creators, influencers and businesses”.